Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

