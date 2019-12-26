AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.38 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 309.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.