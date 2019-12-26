Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total value of C$418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at C$2,422,668.11.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$798,000.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.95. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

