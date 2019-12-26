ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $43.34 on Monday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $53.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

