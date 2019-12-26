Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

TH opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Insiders acquired a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 886,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

