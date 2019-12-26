Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.87. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.