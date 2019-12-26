AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AquaVenture by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

