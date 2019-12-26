AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

