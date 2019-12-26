Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.66. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 605,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

