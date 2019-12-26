Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 11.5%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36, 324,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 179,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHAP shares. ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 4.01.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.