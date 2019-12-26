Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Stock Price Up 26.3%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s share price was up 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 43,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 915,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

HCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 59.74%. Hi-Crush’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.