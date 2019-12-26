Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 28.6% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares traded up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.79, 2,656,942 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,949% from the average session volume of 129,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

