AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 120,160 shares.The stock last traded at $27.13 and had previously closed at $27.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

