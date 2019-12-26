Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.00

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 6426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.