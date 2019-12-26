Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 180,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 65,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $600,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.41.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

