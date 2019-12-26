Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) traded up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 481,015 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 115,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

