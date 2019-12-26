Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 285414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

