Minnova (CVE:MCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Minnova (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

