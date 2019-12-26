QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

