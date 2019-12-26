Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

