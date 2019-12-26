Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.54

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$106.54 and last traded at C$106.01, with a volume of 11149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 63.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.