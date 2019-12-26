Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Get Emerald Bay Energy alerts:

In other Emerald Bay Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Rice acquired 3,032,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,326.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,728,178 shares in the company, valued at C$117,281.78.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bay Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bay Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.