Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 222000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

