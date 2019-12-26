Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $327,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Jaguar Financial Company Profile (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

