Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.94 million for the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chaparral Energy Shares Up 11.5%
Chaparral Energy Shares Up 11.5%
Hi-Crush Stock Price Up 26.3%
Hi-Crush Stock Price Up 26.3%
Soleno Therapeutics Trading 28.6% Higher
Soleno Therapeutics Trading 28.6% Higher
AquaVenture Sees Large Volume Increase
AquaVenture Sees Large Volume Increase
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Hits New 52-Week High at $76.00
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Hits New 52-Week High at $76.00
Portofino Resources Stock Price Down 20%
Portofino Resources Stock Price Down 20%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report