Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.94 million for the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

