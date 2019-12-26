Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Bodycote stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

