Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.21. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the third quarter worth $678,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.