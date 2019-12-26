Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

CASA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

