BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Shares of BBAR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.67. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $14.23.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $348.29 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $8,992,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $413,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.