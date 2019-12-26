Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

CCEP opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

