Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,684 shares of company stock valued at $160,071. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

