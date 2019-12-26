CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 52.9% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

