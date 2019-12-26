Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $349.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

