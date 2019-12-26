Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $78,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,947. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

