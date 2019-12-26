Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 7.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

