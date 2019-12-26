Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $917.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

