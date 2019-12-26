Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Celsion alerts:

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.