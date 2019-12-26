Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

