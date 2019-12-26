Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) vs. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Critical Comparison

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuvectra alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvectra and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67 GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nuvectra presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11,187.48%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.67%. Given Nuvectra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Nuvectra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01% GenMark Diagnostics -60.63% -239.16% -53.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and GenMark Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.03 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.03 GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 4.02 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -5.38

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats Nuvectra on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.