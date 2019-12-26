Financial Comparison: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NYSE:KFFB)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 16.36% 11.20% 0.91% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 6.91% 1.37% 0.28%

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.12 billion 1.92 $187.00 million $3.02 12.62 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 5.00 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

