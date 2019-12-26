Analyzing GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Prism Technologies Group (NYSE:PRZM)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and GrubHub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A -$12.78 million N/A N/A GrubHub $1.01 billion 4.41 $78.48 million $1.23 39.50

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prism Technologies Group and GrubHub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11

GrubHub has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given GrubHub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrubHub beats Prism Technologies Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.