Head-To-Head Review: ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) vs. Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL)

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cesca Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics $9.67 million 0.68 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.76 ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . $9.67 million 0.80 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.76

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cesca Therapeutics and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cesca Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.74%. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.74%.

Risk & Volatility

Cesca Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.9% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics -98.84% -77.30% -37.75% ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . -89.98% -87.88% -32.96%

Summary

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . beats Cesca Therapeutics on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. It offers AutoXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood; Point-of-CareXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; CAR-TXpress System, a suite of multi-component automated system that allows the automated manufacturing, expansion, and storage of cellular therapies for immuno-oncology; BioArchive System, an automated cryogenic device for single-cassette based cryo-storage of biological license applications products; and manual bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapies that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Boyalife (Hong Kong) Limited.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cesca Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.