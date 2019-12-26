$28.23 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $28.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.06 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $26.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $111.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.22 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.44 million, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $125.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%.

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 141.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

