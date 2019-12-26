BidaskClub Upgrades Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to “Buy”

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

