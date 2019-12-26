Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of HBCP opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

