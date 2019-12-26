Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile
Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.