Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

