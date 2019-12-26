ValuEngine Upgrades iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to “Buy”

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

