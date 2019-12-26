Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMMR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 424.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Immersion by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

