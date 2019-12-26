IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

