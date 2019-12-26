Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

