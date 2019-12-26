Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF to “Buy”
Immersion Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Immersion Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Reliant Bancorp Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Reliant Bancorp Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Otter Tail Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Otter Tail Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health to Sell


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report